Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,650,738 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 1,473.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

CX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

