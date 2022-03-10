Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,545 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 4,159,938 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 445,588 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 99.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 1,606,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after buying an additional 180,950 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 915.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 1,290,079 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $14.78.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.