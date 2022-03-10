Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Marin Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marin Software by 126.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software during the third quarter valued at $396,000. 14.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. Marin Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

