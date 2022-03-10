Banano (BAN) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $12.86 million and $59,969.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001864 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,671 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,641,197 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

