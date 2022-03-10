Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform Market Weight”

National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report released on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$148.71.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$147.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$145.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$137.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$108.60 and a 1 year high of C$152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.