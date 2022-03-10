Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$100.00 price target on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.25.

Shares of TSE BNS traded down C$0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$91.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,780. The company has a market cap of C$110.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$91.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$85.14. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$75.84 and a 52 week high of C$95.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

