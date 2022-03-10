Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 8271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.
The firm has a market cap of $574.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
