Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 8271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The firm has a market cap of $574.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Baozun by 94.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 322.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

