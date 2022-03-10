Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

PDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Shares of PDL stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.62 million and a P/E ratio of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.84. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 118 ($1.55).

In other news, insider Peter John Hill bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($128,406.71).

About Petra Diamonds (Get Rating)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.