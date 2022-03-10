Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,550 ($46.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.58) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,062.50 ($40.13) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,809.86. The company has a market capitalization of £70.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.