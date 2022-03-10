Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Posts Earnings Results

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. 7,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $296,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 67,600 shares of company stock valued at $463,375. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

