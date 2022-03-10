Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Colin R. O’farrell Sells 9,260 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) Director Colin R. O’farrell sold 9,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $41,299.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 244.31% and a net margin of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRN. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 598.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

