Base Resources Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:BSE)

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

