Base Resources Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:BSE)

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.52.
Base Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
