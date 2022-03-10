Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €105.33 ($114.49).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($133.70) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($120.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($106.52) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:BMW traded up €5.15 ($5.60) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €76.20 ($82.83). The stock had a trading volume of 3,559,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($109.15). The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.