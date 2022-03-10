BDO Unibank, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BDOUY)

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0359 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $27.88.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDOUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.