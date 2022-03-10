BDO Unibank, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BDOUY)

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0359 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

BDOUY stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60.

BDOUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

