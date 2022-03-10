Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,062,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 233,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 26.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 199,031 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $10,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 69,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NYSE BZH opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $521.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 15.69.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

