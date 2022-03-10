Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,120,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 28,750,000 shares. Approximately 26.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
BBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.
In related news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick acquired 7,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BBBY stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $44.51.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.
