Belt (BELT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.44 or 0.06591367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,271.51 or 0.99926329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00041943 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

