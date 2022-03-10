Benchmark Begins Coverage on Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ DRCT opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Direct Digital has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

Direct Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings Inc provides advertising and marketing technology. The holding group’s supply-side platform Colossus SSP offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. Its operating companies Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions.

