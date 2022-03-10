Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 10,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE STAG opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.34 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after buying an additional 150,632 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 65.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 91.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 18,253 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on STAG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.
About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
