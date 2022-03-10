Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 10,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE STAG opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.34 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after buying an additional 150,632 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 65.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 91.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 18,253 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on STAG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

