Berenberg Bank Boosts Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target to GBX 275

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.47) price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 282 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 249.57 ($3.27).

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 228.40 ($2.99) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 232.41. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 176.30 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.77). The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

