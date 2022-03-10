Berenberg Bank Raises Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target to GBX 90

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 85.20 ($1.12).

Shares of COA opened at GBX 66.90 ($0.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. Coats Group has a twelve month low of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.90 ($1.05). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.75. The firm has a market cap of £971.77 million and a P/E ratio of 14.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

