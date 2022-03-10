Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

GEMD stock opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Monday. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 42.36 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The firm has a market cap of £69.56 million and a PE ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.