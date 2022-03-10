Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $519.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $559.75.
Shares of Pool stock opened at $456.74 on Tuesday. Pool has a twelve month low of $331.60 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.08.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
About Pool (Get Rating)
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pool (POOL)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.