Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $519.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $559.75.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $456.74 on Tuesday. Pool has a twelve month low of $331.60 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.08.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

