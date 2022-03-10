Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the lowest is $3.64 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $3.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $15.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.36 billion to $15.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 807,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

