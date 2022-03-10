Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of BBY opened at $101.74 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average is $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after acquiring an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

