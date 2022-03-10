Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) rose 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 6,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 291,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

