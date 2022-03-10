Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) rose 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 6,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 291,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)
Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.
