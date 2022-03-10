Beyond Finance Market Cap Hits $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043212 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.16 or 0.06604104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,215.52 or 0.99833191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00041689 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

