BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $141.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BGSF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

