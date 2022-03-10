BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $141.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $16.91.
BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.
