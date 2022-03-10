BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,300

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BHP. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.45) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.63) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,163.53.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.22. The stock had a trading volume of 510,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,287. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

