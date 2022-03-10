BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.45) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,001.17.

BHP Group stock opened at $69.81 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

