BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 5224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,163. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 26,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BigCommerce by 79.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after buying an additional 351,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 172.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 100,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BigCommerce by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.