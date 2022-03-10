BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Up to $22.09

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.09, but opened at $22.75. BigCommerce shares last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 1,895 shares changing hands.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.92.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 351,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.