Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $25.24

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.24, but opened at $23.35. Bilibili shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 117,547 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILI. Barclays began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Bilibili by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 96.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.