Bintex Futures Price Tops $0.43 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $43,140.40 and approximately $7,034.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001097 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.32 or 0.06607972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,977.43 or 0.99817714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041797 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

