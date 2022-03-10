BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

