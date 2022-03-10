BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $238,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $238,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Michael Rice sold 874 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $20,783.72.

On Thursday, February 10th, Michael Rice sold 690 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $20,272.20.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $498,313.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $528,645.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $513,812.78.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $36,535.36.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $563,644.12.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $546,644.80.

BLFS stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.18 and a beta of 1.79. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLFS shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $950,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

