BitWhite (BTW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $93,088.12

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $93,088.12 and $46,880.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.