Black Diamond Capital Manageme Buys 24,200 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $274,428.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 36,677 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $406,747.93.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 4,569 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $49,253.82.

On Thursday, February 17th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 9,100 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $97,916.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 54,690 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $587,917.50.

On Friday, February 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 243,933 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $2,456,405.31.

On Friday, February 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 7,362 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $79,362.36.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,335.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $206,506.86.

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $189,681.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $238.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,247,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.