BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,787,000.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $15.86 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

