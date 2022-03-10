Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 106,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 194,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.