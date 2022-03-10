bluebird bio, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for bluebird bio in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.71). William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($11.06) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLUE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

BLUE opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.38). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.58% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.01) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,058,000 after acquiring an additional 142,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $98,006. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

