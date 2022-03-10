BlueCoin (BLU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $57.00

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. BlueCoin has a market capitalization of $446,168.68 and approximately $57.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BlueCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00262692 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004061 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000791 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00032507 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.95 or 0.00582065 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About BlueCoin

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlueCoin’s official website is bluecoin.org . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

