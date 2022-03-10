BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,911,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

