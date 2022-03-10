BMO Capital Markets Lowers Linamar (TSE:LNR) to Hold

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$97.00.

LNR has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Linamar from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of TSE LNR opened at C$51.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$48.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$69.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.85.

In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$72.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,627,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,137,500.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

