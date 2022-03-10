BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.55

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 131 ($1.72). 37,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.64. BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.97).

In other BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares news, insider Simon Longfellow purchased 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £30,003 ($39,312.11).

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

