BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 30,847 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Global Net Lease worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 35.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 18.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Global Net Lease by 4.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Global Net Lease by 73.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 120,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

GNL opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.