BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 76,957 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.12% of Community Health Systems worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 505,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 245,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 879,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 517,144 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Community Health Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.