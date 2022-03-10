BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.92. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

