BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ITT in the third quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ITT by 182.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ITT in the third quarter worth $121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ITT by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE:ITT opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.19.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.